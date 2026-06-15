MONACA, Pa. — Folks in Beaver County got tattooed for a good cause on Sunday.

The Beaver County Humane Society paired up with Flesh Mechanics in Monaca for a flash tattoo event.

For a $50 donation, you could get a custom tattoo, and the money would go toward the shelter.

Photos shared with Channel 11 showed a line down the street an hour before the event started.

Flash tattoo event supports Beaver County Human Society

“The tattoo culture is like the underdog sometimes,” BCHS board member Vanessa Casper said, “and I feel like the Humane Society animals always get like, that’s the underdog; they don’t get a second chance. So, bringing these two cultures together is a good thing.”

The humane society says money raised will help with rescuing animals, training classes, vaccinations and spay and neutering procedures.

Click here for more information about the Beaver County Humane Society.

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