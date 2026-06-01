Flight diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport after passenger suffers medical emergency

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A flight was diverted to the Pittsburgh International Airport after a passenger suffered a medical emergency.

Airport spokesperson Bob Kerlik told Channel 11 that an American Airlines flight traveling from New York to Austin landed at PIA at 3:25 p.m. on Monday.

A passenger was taken to Allegheny General Hospital from the airport.

The plane is expected to get back in the air and head toward Austin again shortly.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group