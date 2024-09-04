Flight diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport over bomb threat written on bathroom door

PITTSBURGH — A flight was diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday morning due to an alleged bomb threat.

Airport officials tell Channel 11 that an American Airlines flight from Newark to Dallas Fort Worth was diverted to Pittsburgh due to a “possible security issue.” The plane landed safely and was immediately met by law enforcement.

The FBI tells us that a flight attendant using the restroom saw a barely legible note written in pink pen on the door that said “there’s a bomb on board.”

The pilot was notified of the note and made the decision to detour.

The FBI says the last two people to use the bathroom were interviewed and searched for a pink pen -- which wasn’t found.

K-9s also searched the plane.

At this time, there are no suspects and no indication of when the note was written on the bathroom door.

