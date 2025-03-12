Florida sheriff orders review of school bus ticketing program also used by some local districts

MIAMI — 11 Investigates has an update on our exclusive reporting on a school bus ticketing program in some local school districts, including Pittsburgh Public and Norwin.

The same program operates in Miami-Dade County in Florida. The sheriff there says she “ordered a review of the program” and that she “suspended the enforcement” of some tickets.

The tickets the Sheriff in Miami-Dade County is referencing have to do with drivers who are on the other side of a divided highway when they pass a stopped school bus with red lights activated and the stop arm out.

11 Investigates has received dozens of complaints from viewers who say they believe they were issued tickets in error. Some of those folks say they were on the other side of a divided highway when they passed a stopped school bus. That’s not illegal. However, if there is a break in the barrier, similar to what you might see at an intersection, you must stop for a school bus under the law.

BusPatrol, who installs and maintains the cameras, says they don’t approve the tickets, law enforcement does, and the law is clear.

“In Miami, news outlets have falsely alleged ticketing occurred across medians without openings, citing specific examples in which there was a break in the median. This reporting was incorrect and misleading to viewers,” a spokesperson for BusPatrol tells 11 Investigates.

BusPatrol added that the sheriff in Miami-Dade County made the decision to pause enforcement on any potential violations that occur around road medians whether an opening exists or not. The company says this is not unusual and programs routinely reevaluate enforcement decisions.

“This revised enforcement policy does not mean any previous ticket was issued in error, but rather a policy decision was made to utilize law enforcement’s discretion to modify local enforcement on a go forward basis.”

11 Investigates reached out to Governor Shapiro’s office. They say, at this time, there are no changes to the enforcement of tickers or to any automatic school bus enforcement programs here in Pittsburgh. The Governor’s Office added that if there are concerns, the PA Attorney General’s Office will look into them.

The full statement provided by BusPatrol is included below:

“Unfortunately, in Miami there has been inaccurate news reporting that has caused confusion around public guidance for drivers on divided roadways who are driving on the opposite side of the road from a stopped school bus near an opening in the road median. Florida law is clear: When a School bus is stopped and displaying a stop signal and there is an opening in a road median, drivers on both sides of the road are required to stop. If there is no opening in the median drivers on the opposite side of the median are not required to stop. In Miami, news outlets have falsely alleged ticketing occurred across medians without openings citing specific examples in which there was a break in the median. This reporting was incorrect and misleading to viewers.

In addition, local law enforcement always has the discretion to enforce state traffic laws as they see fit in their own community. Miami law enforcement has recently made the decision to pause enforcement on any potential violations that occur around road medians whether an opening exists or not. This revised enforcement policy does not mean any previous ticket was issued in error, but rather a policy decision was made to utilize law enforcement’s discretion to modify local enforcement on a go forward basis.

We continue to support the Miami Sheriff’s Office in however they decide is best to enforce violations and promote school bus and child safety in Miami-Dade.”

