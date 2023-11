PITTSBURGH — A system claiming to make school buses safer might have a bug.

The issue is with an AI-powered bus camera system on all Pittsburgh Public School buses that’s supposed to pick up violations.

In an exclusive Channel 11 investigation at 6, Amy Hudak explains what the problem is and what it could cost you.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group