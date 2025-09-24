Florida woman charged with having gun at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint

Allegheny County Police have charged a Florida woman after a gun was found in her carry-on at Pittsburgh International Airport’s main security checkpoint.

On Wednesday, around 8:17 a.m., TSA officers discovered the gun and alerted police.

Police said that the passenger, Stephanie Nicholas, 58, did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

She is charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also notified.

Passengers who bring firearms into an airport security checkpoint can face federal civil fines from the TSA up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group