Flurries, light snow showers possible in spots during cloudy & cold Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Cloudy and much colder today with highs in the 30s. Gusty winds will keep wind chills in the 20s. Flurries or light snow showers are possible at times, especially in the evening, in the higher elevations of the ridges and mountains. Dusting is possible in spots. High temperatures this week will be in the low to mid-30s through Friday.

The next system we are watching is for the second half of the weekend. Right now, there is a chance for rain and even snow showers on Sunday. Make sure to watch Channel 11 and check back here for the latest forecast for the weekend.

