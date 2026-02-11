Flurries and steady snow possible on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds and a few flurries stick around on Thursday, with steadier snow likely east and south of Pittsburgh.

Look for more sunshine Friday and Saturday, with slowly warming temperatures as we head into the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday climb back near seasonal levels in the mid 40s.

A few showers are still in the forecast for Sunday, but the track of the system will determine where the best chance of rain will be. Right now, rain is more likely south of I-70, but a shift north is still possible.

