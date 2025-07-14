Foggy start to Monday before wet weather rolls in

PITTSBURGH — Very warm and humid with a stray shower or storm late, lows in the 70s. Areas of patchy fog may develop late tonight into the morning.

Still humid Monday with more wet weather on the way, highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain will move through just before lunchtime and continue on and off through the afternoon. This unsettled weather will bring downpours that could produce localized flooding, frequent lightning and a few gusty storms are possible. Make sure to stay weather aware and have ways to get alerts. If you see rising water, get to higher ground and never drive through flooded roadways.

We will stay very humid and unsettled through the week. The only day we may get a break from the wet weather looks to be Tuesday but temperatures soar to the upper 80s and heat indices will rise into the low to mid 90s.

