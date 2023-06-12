Food distribution events will be held at Butler County schools throughout the summer

BUTLER COUNTY — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is holding a series of free food distributions for children in Butler County this summer.

Moniteau, Knoch and Karns City School districts have partnered with the food bank to host the meals.

Any kids 18 years old or younger can visit the schools on certain days to get a free meal.

The locations for food distributions are:

Karns City High School

1446 Kittanning Pk in Karns City



Food will be distributed on 6/12, 7/25, 8/18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Knoch Primary School

328 Knoch Rd. in Saxonburg



Food will be distributed on 6/23, 7/19, 8/16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m

Dassa McKinney Elementary School

391 Hooker Rd. in West Sunbury



Food will be distributed on 6/20, 7/18. 8/15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.



No pre-registration is required.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group