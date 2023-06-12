Local

Food distribution events will be held at Butler County schools throughout the summer

By WPXI.com News Staff

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is holding a series of free food distributions for children in Butler County this summer.

By WPXI.com News Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is holding a series of free food distributions for children in Butler County this summer.

Moniteau, Knoch and Karns City School districts have partnered with the food bank to host the meals.

Any kids 18 years old or younger can visit the schools on certain days to get a free meal.

The locations for food distributions are:

  • Karns City High School
    • 1446 Kittanning Pk in Karns City
    • Food will be distributed on 6/12, 7/25, 8/18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Knoch Primary School
    • 328 Knoch Rd. in Saxonburg
    • Food will be distributed on 6/23, 7/19, 8/16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m
  • Dassa McKinney Elementary School
    • 391 Hooker Rd. in West Sunbury
    • Food will be distributed on 6/20, 7/18. 8/15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

No pre-registration is required.

