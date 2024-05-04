Intermittent showers expected throughout weekend

PITTSBURGH — Wet weather will impact the weekend, so you’ll want to be prepared and have your rain gear ready.

Expect on-and-off showers with a mostly cloudy sky on Saturday. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers, with the chance of a few thunderstorms, are possible late in the afternoon and early evening.

The wet weather continues overnight into Sunday morning. Showers will be around for the Pittsburgh Marathon, with temperatures in the low 60s to kick off the race. Showers will fall intermittently throughout the day, with a few storms possible in the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs on Sunday will be in the 70s.

Unsettled weather will continue through the work week.

