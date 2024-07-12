Football camp for girls to be held at Moe Rubenstein Stadium in Ambridge

While most football camps are traditionally designed for boys, this summer, girls will have the chance to learn the game.

Felicia Mycyk, a former football player and coach, will host the Zone Coverage Girls Football Camp at Moe Rubenstein Stadium, 909 Duss Ave, Ambridge.

“We want to give girls the same opportunities boys have had for years in football,” said Mycyk. “This camp is about empowering young women, building their confidence, and showing them that they too can excel in this sport.”

The non-contact camp, being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, is designed for girls in grades K-12. Participants will learn fundamental skills and techniques as well as drills and terminology, and participate in a football combine and flag football drills and games.

Guest coaches from the NFL and college ranks will be on hand to guide and inspire the young athletes.

The cost is $35 and includes lunch.

For more information and to register, go to zonecoveragecamp.com.

