Giant Eagle announces Easter hours

Giant Eagle announced that they will be open for limited hours on Easter for any last-minute shopping needs.

All Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo pad-site locations will be open until 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 20. Standalone GetGo locations will be open their normal business hours, and Giant Eagle pharmacies will be closed.

The company also announced several holiday deals, including large white eggs for only $3.99/per dozen (limit three) and free home delivery on orders $150 or more through April 23, with promo code SPRINGFREE. In addition, beginning on April 10, Giant Eagle semi-boneless hams will be available for 99 cents per pound.

Giant Eagle is also offering catered Easter meals starting at $69.99. Orders can be placed online until Monday, April 14.

