T.J. Watt creates stir in Steelers Nation with cryptic Instagram post

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt created a stir on Wednesday with a cryptic post on his Instagram Story. It’s unclear what Watt was referring to with a photo of himself putting up the peace out sign, but it put Steelers Nation on edge.

Could it be a sign that contract negotiations are not going well with the Steelers? It could also mean nothing, but Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett both got massive deals this offseason. Garrett is averaging $40 million per year, while Crosby is making $35.5 million per year.

J.J. Watt said last month that the Steelers messed up by not giving his brother T.J. Watt an extension sooner. They’ll now have to pay even more after Crosby and Garrett got paid handsomely.

“Reward your players earlier and reap the benefits in the long run. Dragging it out not only ends up costing more, it creates unnecessary tension. The longer you wait, the higher the price,” J.J. Watt wrote on X in response to a Brett Kollerman post that said dragging stuff out is the worst way to do things.

T.J. Watt on Instagram ✌️



What do we make of this?? pic.twitter.com/GfdEZdthYj — Austin Bechtold (@AustinRBechtold) April 9, 2025

