Primanti Bros. giving free sandwich to fans with mustache in honor of Paul Skenes All-Star selection

PITTSBURGH — Mustached sandwich lovers can cash in on their phenomenal facial hair at Primanti Brothers next week.

In honor of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes getting selected for the MLB All-Star Game, fans with mustaches - either grown or bought - can receive a free Classic Primanti Bros. sandwich on Tuesday, July 16 at 8 p.m.

The promotion runs during the All-Star Game, where rookie phenom Skenes and outfielder Bryan Reynolds will be representing the Steel City.

“There’s no better place to watch sports than at Primanti Bros.,” said Adam Golomb, Primanti Bros. (un-mustached) CEO. “With the amazing season he’s having – and the excitement he’s brought back to Bucco baseball – we wanted to honor Paul Skenes and his almost famous signature stache with our signature Almost Famous sandwich.”

The restaurant will accept real and fake mustaches, but they will need to be validated by someone in house, meaning the promotion is dine-in only.

