Forbes names 3 Pittsburgh-area CPAs to inaugural Best-In-State list

Forbes has released its inaugural list of Best-In-State CPAs and three based in the 10-county Pittsburgh metro are on it. — Forbes has released its inaugural list of Best-In-State CPAs and three based in the 10-county Pittsburgh metro are on it.

Alphabetically, by last name, they are: James Hunt, principal, Baker Tilly US; Betsy Krisher, chair, Maher Duessel CPAs; and Louis Plung, managing partner, Louis Plung & Co. LLP.

Among Pittsburgh’s largest accounting firms, Baker Tilly is No. 8, Maher Duessel is No. 11 and Louis Plung & Co. is No. 14, according to the List published by the Business Times on March 7, 2025, ranked by the number of local professional staff.

Hunt is based in New Castle. Chicago-based Baker Tilly is in talks to merge with Seattle-based Moss Adams, according to multiple reports. Baker Tilly is presently the nation’s 10th-largest accounting firm by revenue, Moss Adams is No. 14, and the combined company could potentially rank as high as No. 6. Hunt had been CEO at Arnett Carbis Toothman prior to its late 2021 acquisition by Baker Tilly.

