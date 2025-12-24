Forest County SCI inmate charged with soliciting another inmate to rob his mother’s home

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. — Attorney General Dave Sunday announced on Tuesday that an inmate at Forest County SCI has been charged with soliciting another inmate for a home-invasion robbery at his mother’s home. The other inmate did not go with the plan and told authorities.

According to the AG’s Office, Keegan Baker, 28, was charged with solicitation for kidnapping, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and theft by unlawful taking.

The investigation revealed that Baker asked the inmate to get $68,000 from the home and offered that inmate a share of the money.

“This defendant demonstrated a callous disregard for the wellness of his own family by propositioning another inmate to do his relatives harm,” Attorney General Sunday said. “This alleged conduct is shocking and unacceptable. Thanks to the quick work of the State Police and the Office of Attorney General, this plot was thwarted and the architect of the plan can face accountability in court.”

Baker asked the inmate to commit the armed robbery at his own mother’s home using the inmate’s contacts on the outside. The solicited inmate told prison staff of Baker’s plan and state police started an investigation.

Baker ordered for his mother and stepfather to be tied up and tased. He agreed to give the inmate and any other co-conspirators a share of the $68,000.

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Heather Serrano. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

