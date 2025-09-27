Former animal hospital employee accused of deleting over $10K in treatment records for her pets

WEXFORD, Pa. — A former animal hospital receptionist is accused of deleting more than $10,000 worth of personal pet treatment records.

According to court documents, Rhiannon P. Holeva, 23, of Oakdale, is accused of using her work access at VCA Wexford Animal Hospital to delete her own pet’s treatments.

Police said 317 treatment records were deleted for her 11 pets and her father’s three pets.

Holeva was also seen on surveillance video going into the hospital after hours and putting medications into unmarked bottles, court documents say.

She faces charges of theft of services, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and tampering with records.

She is expected to appear in court in November.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group