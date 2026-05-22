Family members seek answers after mother’s hit-and-run in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, Pa. — Allegheny County police detectives are looking for the driver of a light-colored sedan after a hit-and-run in Pitcairn Thursday night. Family members have identified the woman who was hit as Kimberly Davidson, 66.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Pitcairn; driver fled the scene

“How could you hit someone and then not care?” Sutton Davidson said.

That’s just one of the many questions Davidson’s daughters have for the driver, who investigators said took off after hitting Davidson around 9:15 Thursday night on Broadway Boulevard.

“They hit my mom so bad, they swiped the mirror off,” Ashley Davidson-Johnson said.

The last 24 hours have been a roller coaster of emotions for the sisters. Police have not confirmed any type of exchange between witnesses and the driver, but Davidson’s daughters told Channel 11 that Good Samaritans who helped their mother before first responders arrived shared what they heard.

“The driver that hit her said ‘F-U’ and rode off,” said Davidson-Johnson.

“You did not stop to even see who you hit. You did not hit a little chipmunk. You did not hit a squirrel. You hit a whole person. You hit a whole human being,” said Davidson.

The Davidsons told Channel 11 their mother remains at Forbes Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit. For now, it’s a waiting game, as they hope and pray that their mother pulls through.

“We believe in God, and I already prayed, and he is faithful, so we will see what the outcome is,” said Davidson-Johnson.

If you have any information that could help Allegheny County Police find the driver, call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group