Former cyber teacher accused of planning to live with student, having inappropriate conversations

RAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former cyber school teacher is accused of having inappropriate conversations with a student and asking them to move in with her.

The Pennsylvania State Police said that Rebecca Jean Kaelin, 62, of North Wales, was an online teacher at the Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School in December 2023.

She is accused of having inappropriate conversations with a 17-year-old girl from Indiana County who was a student at that time.

Troopers said the victim’s father provided them with recordings captured on a “nanny-cam” that captured the Kaelin talking to the student about religion, sexuality and her mental health over video chat sessions outside of the classroom and school club hours.

The camera was originally installed to ensure the victim was doing her schoolwork.

Police said Kaelin asked the victim to live with her after graduation, mailed her a book for mature young adults and discussed a plan to mail her a cell phone too.

She was charged on Friday and is expected to appear in court for a hearing on Sept. 22.

