A smokestack at the former Elrama power station in Washington County was taken down Tuesday morning.

The stack came down in a planned implosion at 11 a.m.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed.

Back in May, it took two blasts and 850 pounds of explosives to take down the old Duquesne Light Power Station. The smokestack was left intact.

