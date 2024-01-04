Former Hempfield Township golf course will become housing development

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A popular former golf course in Westmoreland County will soon be home to a lot of homes. Development on a new housing plan called Spyglass Trail is well underway in Hempfield Township.

The sound of construction vehicles echo through the Cherry Creek neighborhood.

“Every day we have the trucks going on. It’s not that happy,” said Elizabeth George.

George moved in five years ago when the Cherry Creek golf course was already closed.

“We were hoping it would reopen at some point in time, but it didn’t happen,” George said.

Hempfield Township voted nearly two years ago to change the zoning, clearing the way for this Ryan Homes development.

“Right now, they’re in the process of building approximately 165 single-family homes and 62 duplexes,” said Patrick Karnash, Hempfield’s Director of Community Development.

Karnash told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek that the neighborhood will have walking trails, a community center and pickleball courts.

It’s all part of the township’s 10-year plan.

“It’s really a new type of community in Hempfield, and hopefully going to be bringing in some of those younger families and demographics that we’re looking for,” Karnash said.

Most neighbors Channel 11 spoke to Thursday said they’re excited by the development including Joanne Dicristofarro. She didn’t want to go on camera, but said she’s frustrated with the mess – especially the steep drop to a large pool of water in her backyard.

“I’m okay with development, and that’s fine, but to see it such a mess is my concern,” she said.

Township officials say these growing pains are only temporary.

“It’s amazing to see what they’ve been able to do out there, and see the product that they’re going to bring into Hempfield,” Karnash said.

There is no timetable for how long the project will take, but the township expects anywhere from 3 to 10 years.

