Former McKees Rocks resident sentenced for coercing minor, having child pornography

A former McKees Rocks resident was handed his sentence for trying to coerce a minor into sexual activity and possessing child pornography, the Department of Justice says.

Ryan Peters, 36, was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Peters was convicted of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography after an investigation by the FBI and Allegheny County police.

The investigation began following tips to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, leading to a search warrant for Peters’ home.

During the search, law enforcement seized multiple electronic devices, including a cellphone hidden in a cat litterbox and Peters’ laptop.

A forensic review of these devices revealed child pornography, including five videos and 11 images involving minors, some prepubescent and under the age of 12.

Peters attempted to contact and persuade an individual he believed to be a 12-year-old girl from Pittsburgh to engage in sexual activity through a social networking and dating app, the DOJ says. The purported child was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Peters arranged to meet in person and was arrested upon arrival.

