Former McKeesport captain pleads guilty to stealing over $260K from department evidence room

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A former police captain pleaded guilty to stealing from his own department.

According to court documents, Christopher Halaszynski, 54, pleaded guilty to stealing more than $260,000 from the department’s evidence room.

He told investigators he started stealing sometime in 2021 because of financial problems following his divorce.

Police said he told them he focused on cases from the early 2000s and initially planned on putting money back but said he got “selfish and greedy” and that the stealing “became easy.”

The DA’s office said its investigation determined 159 cases were compromised due to missing cash evidence.

Halaszynski will be on probation for eight years and has to pay back the money.

