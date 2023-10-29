Former Penguins forward Adam Johnson dies after on-ice incident

Adam Johnson, a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ organization for three seasons, has died after an on-ice incident during a professional game in the United Kingdom Saturday.

Johnson was a forward with the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League. His death was confirmed in a social media post by the league, which said:

“The Elite Ice Hockey League is heartbroken to confirm that Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson sadly passed away following a freak accident in Saturday’s game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers. In light of this deeply upsetting news, the Elite League has postponed all games to take place Sunday 29 October 2023. The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with the EIHL are with Adam’s family, friends and teammates at this incredibly sad and difficult time. We would also ask everyone to respect the privacy of Adam’s family at this time.”

The Penguins, the only NHL team for which Johnson played, posted this on social media this morning:

Johnson reportedly suffered a severe cut to his neck in a collision during the game at Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. He attempted to skate back to the bench but was stopped by teammates and officials, who immediately called for medical assistance.

