Man dead, 3 people injured after crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead and three other people were injured after a crash in Pittsburgh.
Allegheny County Dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Mifflin Road and Lebanon Road in New Homestead at around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say a sedan traveling southbound on Mifflin Road crossed the center line and crashed into an SUV.
The driver of the sedan was a man who died at the scene. He was the only person in that vehicle.
The man driving the SUV suffered leg injuries and was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition. He has since been updated to a stable condition.
Another man and a woman were also traveling in the SUV. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.
Crews were still on the scene for over 2 hours after the crash.
Lebanon Road was closed at its intersection with Irwin Run Road in West Mifflin while crews responded.
Investigators say speed does not appear to have played a role in the crash.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group