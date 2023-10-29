Man dead, 3 people injured after crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead and three other people were injured after a crash in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County Dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Mifflin Road and Lebanon Road in New Homestead at around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say a sedan traveling southbound on Mifflin Road crossed the center line and crashed into an SUV.

The driver of the sedan was a man who died at the scene. He was the only person in that vehicle.

The man driving the SUV suffered leg injuries and was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition. He has since been updated to a stable condition.

Another man and a woman were also traveling in the SUV. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

Crews were still on the scene for over 2 hours after the crash.

Lebanon Road was closed at its intersection with Irwin Run Road in West Mifflin while crews responded.

Investigators say speed does not appear to have played a role in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group