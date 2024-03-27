Former Pitt football player charged in connection to Clairton shooting

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A former Pitt football player is facing charges in connection to a shooting in Clairton.

Paris Ford, 25, a former safety for the Panthers, is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at 11:40 a.m. on March 15 in the 800 block of 3rd Street.

Three people were taken into custody after a chase.

Witnesses identified Ford as a fourth person involved in the shooting.

Ford attended Seton-La Salle before graduating from Steel Valley High School.

He signed briefly with the Los Angeles Rams after his time at Pitt but more recently spent time in the USFL.

Ford is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

