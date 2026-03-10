Former Pitt QB Kenny Pickett heads to 5th NFL team

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

Former Pitt quarterback and Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett is headed to his fifth NFL team in five years.

Pickett, a first-round draft choice in 2022, signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. The deal is worth $7.5 million with $4 million in guarantees, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Pickett will call Bank of America Stadium home in 2026, the very stadium he helped Pitt capture an ACC championship during the 2021 season. In the 45-21 win over Wake Forest, Pickett completed 20-of-33 passes for 253 yards and two touchdown passes. He also added his “fake slide” touchdown run of 58 yards to open the scoring.

