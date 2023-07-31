Local

Former Pittsburgh police chief, 2nd minority to hold position, dies

By WPXI.com News Staff

Chief Earl Buford Jr., a former Pittsburgh police chief, died July 25, 2023. (City of Pittsburgh)

Earl Buford Jr., a former Pittsburgh Bureau of Police chief, died July 25.

Buford, who served as the bureau’s police chief from 1992 to 1995, was the second minority in the history of the Pittsburgh police to hold the position of chief, according to the announcement from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Buford grew up in East Liberty and attended Westinghouse High School, joining the U.S. Army upon graduation in 1960. He joined Pittsburgh police in 1968, rising through the ranks from patrolman, detective, sergeant, commander, and assistant chief of investigations before being named chief.

Buford retired from the department after 28 years of service.

His full obituary can be found here.

