Former Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown in custody for shooting in Miami, reports say

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown is in custody after he was charged four months ago with a shooting in Miami, reports say.

Brown was charged with attempted murder in June after police said he was involved in a shooting at a celebrity boxing event in Miami in May.

On Thursday, NBC News reported that Brown was arrested. Police did not say where he was found but said he was captured by U.S. Marshals and extradited to the U.S.

The former NFL star said he had been jumped at the party when charges were initially filed against him four months ago.

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” Brown wrote on his X account after the incident. “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal (counsel) and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.”

