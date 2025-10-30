Former Pittsburgh Steeler Chris Hoke meets with local students to discuss STEM careers

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Students at a local middle school got the chance to connect with Steelers legend Chris Hoke and learn about possible career paths.

Steelers STEM held an event at Ambridge Area Middle School on Wednesday.

The initiative is the product of a partnership between the Steelers, FedEx, Shell Polymers, U. S. Steel and Wabtec.

Its goal is to help kids navigate a future in STEM careers.

Hoke emceed the event.

“You need to know these skills. You need to understand these skills so that you can be the best version of yourself every single day, so you can have a career that will bless your life and bless your families’ lives,” Hoke said.

A Steelers spokesperson said the initiative has impacted more than 24,000 students across the region since 2019.

