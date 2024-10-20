Former President Trump holds campaign rally in Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump returned to western Pennsylvania Saturday evening for a campaign rally.

With less than three weeks remaining until the Nov. 5 election, thousands gathered at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to hear the Republican presidential nominee speak.

Mr. Trump took the stage shortly after 6 p.m.

There were several speakers before him, including former Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown, who was joined by former teammate Le’Veon Bell.

Antoinette DelBel will have a full report on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group