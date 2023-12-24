Local

Former Steeler Brett Keisel surprises 4-year-old cancer survivor with Super Bowl tickets

By WPXI.com News Staff

Former Steeler Brett Keisel surprises 4-year-old cancer survivor with Super Bowl tickets A little girl who survived a battle with cancer received a surprise when she was welcomed onto the field at Acrisure Stadium before the Steelers game on Saturday. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images) (Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — A little girl who survived a battle with cancer received a surprise when she was welcomed onto the field at Acrisure Stadium before the Steelers game on Saturday.

The Steelers say Ivy, 4, brought her Terrible Towel with her to all of her treatment sessions.

Ivy is now in remission and was healthy enough to attend the game against the Bengals and take the field.

When Ivy took the field former Pittsburgh Steeler Brett Keisel rushed out behind her and gifted her two tickets to the Super Bowl.

Ivy is considered one of the Steelers “women of steel.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

