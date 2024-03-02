Local

Former Steelers linebacker Andy Russell dead at 82

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Andy Russell Andy Russell (34), Linebacker of Pittsburgh Steelers in 1973. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)



PITTSBURGH — Former Steelers linebacker Andy Russell has died at 82.

Steelers President Art Rooney II addressed Russell’s death in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, Saturday afternoon.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of Andy Russell. Andy was part of the foundation of the great Steelers teams of the 1970′s,” the statement reads in part.

Russell spent his entire NFL career with Pittsburgh and was named team MVP in 1971. In his 12-year career, he made seven Pro Bowl appearances and won two Super Bowls.

