Former Steelers linebacker Andy Russell dead at 82

PITTSBURGH — Former Steelers linebacker Andy Russell has died at 82.

Steelers President Art Rooney II addressed Russell’s death in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, Saturday afternoon.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of Andy Russell. Andy was part of the foundation of the great Steelers teams of the 1970′s,” the statement reads in part.

Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Andy Russell: pic.twitter.com/9rPHCyMdbW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 2, 2024

Russell spent his entire NFL career with Pittsburgh and was named team MVP in 1971. In his 12-year career, he made seven Pro Bowl appearances and won two Super Bowls.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group