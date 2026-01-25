Former Steelers OC Arthur Smith takes high-profile college job

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Now-former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will be coaching next fall — just not in the professional ranks. He’ll be joining Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes as their new offensive coordinator after Brian Hartline took over as USF’s head coach in December.

“Sources: #Steelers OC Arthur Smith is expected to become the next offensive coordinator at Ohio State,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport wrote Saturday night on X. “Smith has received multiple requests for NFL HC and OC interviews this cycle. Smith has engineered multiple top 10 offenses in the NFL, and now he lands in college.”

Smith, 43, designed the Steelers’ offense the past two seasons. Before that, he was the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach from 2021-23 and the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator from 2019-20. The Titans’ attack ranked No. 2 in the NFL in yards gained and No. 4 in points scored in 2020. Now with the Baltimore Ravens, tailback Derrick Henry powered Tennessee’s rushing attack then.

