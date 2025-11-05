Former Steelers players tackle future of sports, tech during discussion in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Three former Steelers players teamed up on Monday to talk sports and technology.

Jerome Bettis, Joey Porter and Charlie Batch took part in “Beyond the Goal Line: Life, Legacy and Tech.”

The “fireside-style” discussion was meant to explore how technology continues to reshape the landscape of sports, from recruitment to coaching.

“That’s what we’re asking technology to do for everyone, to become more efficient,” said former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis. “Not to replace anything but to become more efficient

The event was held at Cafe Momentum Pittsburgh and was designed to inspire future generations.

