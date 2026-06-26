Man, 22, charged with raping teen girl at house party in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 22-year-old man is facing charges after police said he raped a teenage girl at a house party in Rostraver Township earlier this month.

The victim reported the alleged assault to police after the party on Wildwind Drive, where about 15 people attended.

According to police, Jared Braun had a gun in a holster around his body, and the victim was scared of his reaction if she tried to stop him.

The victim told police that Bruan left after the alleged assault happened.

Braun is facing charges of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and related charges. He was denied bail.

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