Former Steelers Tackle Zach Banner hoping to make NFL comeback

Zach Banner last played in the NFL in 2021, but the former Steelers offensive tackle is hoping that the door is not shut on an NFL return. He suffered a torn ACL during the Week 1 game in the 2020 season against the New York Giants, and never felt quite right since then. And he is now hoping to make that comeback in 2024.

Even after returning to the field in 2021, he was in and out of the lineup during training camp before the knee swelled up again, causing him to be placed on injured reserve before the season began. While he did return, Banner never got his starting right tackle role back, and Pittsburgh released him after the 2021 season.

