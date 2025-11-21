Former Three Rivers Stadium, EQT Park seats up for auction

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Have you ever wanted to own a piece of Pittsburgh sports history?

The Washington Wild Things are auctioning off 96 total seats from the former Three Rivers Stadium.

The seats were first installed at the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers’ home venue in 1994. They were moved in 2002 to then-Falconi Field, now EQT Park in Washington.

Sets of seats from the Row G level of the 100 sections are now up for auction on the platform DASH. Bidding starts at $100 per seat.

Bidding will end Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.

Remaining seats will be sold as deconstructed sets once demolition begins in the spring, ahead of new seats and other improvements at EQT Park for the 2026 season.

Click here for more information or to submit a bid.

