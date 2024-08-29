Local

Former treasurer of local cheer boosters accused of stealing nearly $19,000 from organization

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A woman once in charge of handling the finances for a local booster club is facing charges.

Ashley Freiberg previously served as treasurer of the Burrell Cheer Boosters. She’s accused of stealing nearly $19,000 from the organization.

Investigators say they found a number of ATM withdrawals and fraudulent transactions to Comcast, Verizon, two local casinos, and FanDuel.

