Former treasurer of local cheer boosters accused of stealing nearly $19,000 from organization

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A woman once in charge of handling the finances for a local booster club is facing charges.

Ashley Freiberg previously served as treasurer of the Burrell Cheer Boosters. She’s accused of stealing nearly $19,000 from the organization.

Investigators say they found a number of ATM withdrawals and fraudulent transactions to Comcast, Verizon, two local casinos, and FanDuel.

On 11 News at 5, what investigators say Freiberg told them when they questioned her.

