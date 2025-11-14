Former UPMC Children’s Hospital charged with trying to have sex with child

A former UPMC Children’s Hospital doctor has been charged with trying to have sex with a child.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office says 38-year-old Mohamed Mesregah was caught along with five other men as part of an online sting operation.

Coming up at 6 p.m. on Channel 11, reporter Rich Pierce is live outside Children’s Hospital with just-confirmed details.

