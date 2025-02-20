Former Washington Mall will be demolished this spring to make room for new businesses

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. — A once thriving mall is getting a second chance at life.

The former Washington Mall in South Strabane Township will be demolished to make room for new businesses. The itself mall closed 11 years ago. County commissions are using part of the $13-15 million of their Covid Relief Funds slated for blighted projects.

County Commissioner Nick Sherman says the property is an eyesore right now, and can be seen from Interstate 70 and 79.

“Hundreds of thousands of cars go by here and when they drive by what do they see? A blighted property. A mall that hasn’t been used in over 11 years. That’s no jobs and no development,” Sherman said.

“A lot of people came here, it was a new thing at the time, and very popular. We used to come here all the time,” said John DeFillippo, a Canonsburg resident who still visits the China buffet with his wife, one of the only remaining businesses on the property. “I think malls are dying out. Not like it used to be!”

Sherman tells Channel 11 that a big box retailer is coming as well as some restaurants and an RV dealership. He said it took three years and a lot of lawyers to get to the point where they can finally demolish the building.

“This was monumental to get this done,” Sherman said.

Demolition is set to start in the spring.

