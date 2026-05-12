Over 50 animals rescued from hoarding case in Pennsylvania

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — Over 50 animals were rescued from a hoarding case in Pennsylvania.

According to Helping Hearts and Tails Animal Rescue, state troopers called their shelter, along with several others in the area, to help rescue the animals that were at a residence in Somerset County.

More than a dozen shelters spent a full afternoon working with troopers to rescue the animals.

Helping Hearts and Tails Animal Rescue said 52 animals were taken, including dogs, birds, a bearded dragon and a goat. Six of the dogs were still puppies.

The rescue is taking donations to help the animals. Donation methods are:

Venmo: @HHHTAR

PayPal: helpingheartshealingtails@gmail.com

Website: helpingheartshealingtails.org

Mail: HHHT, PO Box 42, Stahlstown, PA 15687

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