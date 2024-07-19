Local

Former Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck passes away

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Former Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck has passed away.

Nicole W. Ziccarelli, the current Westmoreland County District Attorney, announced Peck’s death in a press release.

“I am profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of my predecessor, Mr. John Peck. He was a tremendous prosecutor for Westmoreland County. He was the voice and advocate for thousands of victims through the years, fought for justice and truth, and helped shape the minds of young prosecutors and legal professionals. I thank him for his service, he will be missed and he will always be appreciated.”

