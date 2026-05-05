Luzerne County man accused of luring Whitehall teen through social media

WHITEHALL, Pa. — Investigators are providing new insight into how they found a missing teenage girl across the state.

The 14-year-old Whitehall girl was reported missing on Sunday, then found on Monday in Luzerne County.

The man she was found with, Christopher Jones, 27, is now facing multiple charges, including unlawful contact with a minor, interference with the custody of children, corruption of minors and criminal attempt to commit several sex offenses.

Whitehall Police Chief Jason Gagorik alleges Jones lured the teen from her home through social media. Court documents add that the two met on the app Discord.

Investigators were able to find the girl by tracking online interactions, cell phone data and traffic cameras.

“Social media can be a powerful tool—not just for connection, but for locating individuals in urgent situations,” Chief Gagorik said. “We encourage parents to maintain open conversations with their children about online activity and to be mindful of what is shared publicly.”

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies all took part in the investigation to find the girl.

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