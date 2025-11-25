Fort Duquesne Bridge ramp closures underway this week

PITTSBURGH — Overnight ramp closures are underway for southbound Route 65 and I-279 leading to the Fort Duquesne Bridge in Pittsburgh.

The closures will occur each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.through Wednesday as crews work on bridge deck and barrier repairs. Additionally, the Allegheny Avenue, Ridge Avenue and Reedsdale Street ramps to the Fort Duquesne Bridge will also be closed during these times. Traffic will be detoured to accommodate the construction.

No work will take place on Thursday or Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. PennDOT has indicated that the schedule is weather permitting, which may affect the planned closures.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and seek alternative routes during the overnight hours to avoid delays.

