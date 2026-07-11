Fort Pitt Museum to host 1776 Symposium as part of America’s 250th Anniversary

PITTSBURGH — The Fort Pitt Museum is hosting the “1776 Symposium: The Revolution in the West” today, Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m.

The event commemorates the nation’s 250th anniversary of American independence by exploring the American Revolution and the western frontier.

The symposium, organized by the Fort Pitt Museum, which is part of the Sen. John Heinz History Center’s family of museums, delves into the people, conflicts, material culture and pivotal moments that shaped the American Revolution.

The program features presentations by leading historians, authors and historical interpreters.

Throughout the day, guests will hear from visiting speakers and Fort Pitt Museum staff. Between sessions, attendees have opportunities to explore the museum’s exhibitions.

This includes the “Pittsburgh’s Revolution” exhibition, which showcases Western Pennsylvania’s role in the country’s founding through rare artifacts, compelling stories and Revolutionary-era objects.

Admission to the symposium is $30 for non-members, $20 for History Center members and $15 for students with a valid ID. Advance registration is recommended for those planning to attend. Light refreshments will be provided during the event.

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