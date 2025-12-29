Fort Pitt Museum to temporarily close for exhibition upgrades

PITTSBURGH — The Fort Pitt Museum will temporarily close from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, 2026, for exhibition updates and facility improvements. It will reopen to the public on March 1.

The closure comes as the museum prepares new exhibitions that highlight Pittsburgh’s significant role in the American Revolution.

During the closure, staff will perform deep cleaning of galleries and public spaces, conduct annual maintenance on the Fort Pitt diorama, upgrade permanent interactive exhibits and prepare newly acquired artifacts for display throughout 2026.

Opening on March 1, the Pittsburgh’s Revolution exhibition will showcase rare artifacts, interactive activities and powerful imagery that explore Fort Pitt’s history as a central location during the Revolutionary War in the West. This exhibition will focus on the defense of the Ohio Country frontier and Pittsburgh’s role in American diplomacy and conflict with Native tribes.

In June 2026, the museum will debut a temporary exhibition exploring the unique weapons and tactics utilized on the 18th-century frontier, just ahead of America’s 250th anniversary on July 4.

