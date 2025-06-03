Fortune 500 list reveals PNC leads Pittsburgh companies

PITTSBURGH — Fortune magazine announced its annual Fortune 500, a comprehensive list ranking the largest United States companies, based on their revenue for the 2024 fiscal year.

There were several Pittsburgh-based companies on the list, continuing a trend for the past several years. PNC Financial Services Group led the way for local companies, holding the highest rank among Pittsburgh companies at No. 131 (up from 139 in 2024). Howmet Aerospace also climbed into the top 500, taking spot No. 498.

Some other Pittsburgh-based companies to make the list this year are:

WESCO International at No. 199 (down from No. 183 in 2024)

PPG Industries at No. 234 (down from No. 226 in 2024)

United States Steel at No. 278 (down from No. 227 in 2024)

Viatris at No. 298 (down from No. 267 in 2024)

Dick’s Sporting Goods at No. 318 (down from No. 313 in 2024)

