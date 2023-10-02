Local

Four fires in Wesmoreland County over weekend under investigation by state fire marshal

By WPXI.com News Staff

House fire Channel 11 captured video of the a fire at a house on Leishman Avenue in Arnold just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

By WPXI.com News Staff

First responders were called to four fires within a short distance of each other in Westmoreland County over the weekend.

The fire chief in Arnold wouldn’t say if the cause of the fires is suspicious, but the state police fire marshal is investigating.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta has more on the fires through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

Channel 11 captured video of the most recent fire at a house on Leishman Avenue in Arnold just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Two other fires broke out on the same street in New Kensington while the first was at a house on Fourth Avenue in Arnold.

Those were all reported to be vacant houses.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Carrick neighbors hoping for change on a busy stretch after deadly dirt bike crash
  • Photos: Taylor Swift attends Chiefs-Jets game
  • Woman arrested after man is stabbed in Munhall
  • VIDEO: ‘Day by day he’s coming back to us’: Parents of Karns City quarterback share update on his condition
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read