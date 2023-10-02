Four fires in Wesmoreland County over weekend under investigation by state fire marshal

First responders were called to four fires within a short distance of each other in Westmoreland County over the weekend.

The fire chief in Arnold wouldn’t say if the cause of the fires is suspicious, but the state police fire marshal is investigating.

Channel 11 captured video of the most recent fire at a house on Leishman Avenue in Arnold just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Two other fires broke out on the same street in New Kensington while the first was at a house on Fourth Avenue in Arnold.

Those were all reported to be vacant houses.

